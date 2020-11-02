Donna Brazile describes Democrats as confident but not 'arrogant' like in 2016

Democrats are cautioning against overconfidence on Election Day after losing the 2016 presidential race due to "arrogance," former Democratic National Committee Interim Chair Donna Brazile told "The Story" Monday.

"I know the difference between 2020 and 2016, when the Clinton campaign was competent but didn't have all of the ballots in the bank or all of the voters," Brazile told host Martha MacCallum.

BIDEN SAYS HE'S NOT 'OVERCONFIDENT' BUT PREDICTS VICTORIES IN KEY BATTLEGROUNDS

"I'm confident that the Biden campaign are out there right now trying to just make sure that everybody gets their ballots in as well as get people to turn out tomorrow," she said, "so we are confident, but not overconfident and God knows, unlike four years ago, we are not arrogant."

Fox News contributor Karl Rove said the Trump campaign is in fact banking on "surprises" in some states that are considered secure among Democrats.

PELOSI: VERY CONFIDENT THAT BIDEN WILL BE ELECTED PRESIDENT

"I think they're buoyed by the enthusiasm of the crowds he's drawing and the people that are involved in it," Rove said of the Trump team, adding "they have good reason to be comfortable or confident about the ground again."

But, he added, "I think this race tomorrow, at least what I get from the Trump people, [is] they're hoping it has some surprises -- you always have them -- but hoping for surprises in places the Democrats may be a little too overconfident on."