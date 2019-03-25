Donna Brazile calls for full Mueller report to be made public after release of summary findings

Donna Brazile on Monday called for the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's complete report now summary findings that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia have been given.

“I do believe that the best disinfectant is sunshine and we should see as much of the report as soon as possible,” the former Democratic National Committee chair and Fox News contributor told "America's Newsroom."

Brazile said that with the cloud of collusion lifted over the Trump campaign, it was now time to “remove all the other clouds over our democracy.”

She added that she is not willing to accept Attorney General William Barr at his word to make as much of the Mueller report public “consistent with applicable law, regulations, and Departmental policies.”

“Talk is talk and you got to do more than just talk,” the Fox News contributor said. “I think the American people deserve to see everything.”

Barr said Sunday in a letter to Congress that the Mueller report found no Russian collusion and did not reach a conclusion as to whether Trump obstructed justice. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the evidence developed by Mueller's prosecutors was not sufficient to establish such a charge against the president.

Brazile said that in 2016 she was one of the victims of the Russian e-mail hack that Mueller found was carried out by Russian military officers to influence the election.

“We can continue to proceed as if the (Mueller) investigation is over with, but we still have to evaluate it so we can protect our country,” she said.