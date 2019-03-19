Donald Trump's feud with McCain family escalates: 'I was never a fan'

The feud between President Trump and John's McCain family escalated Tuesday as a top campaign adviser clashed with daughter Meghan McCain, and the president himself declared he's "not a fan" of the late Republican senator.

“I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” Trump told reporters at the White House, during a meeting with Brazil's visiting president.

The comments comes after Meghan McCain, who on Monday tore into the president during an emotional segment on “The View,” went back on the offensive on social media. The 34-year-old shared a Toronto Star cartoon on Instagram showing her late father’s military medals side-by-side with a collection of pacifiers under the heading, “Donald Trump.”

Shortly afterward, Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson fired back by mocking her post with one of her own.

Pierson shared an edited version of the cartoon with the presidential seal replacing the pacifiers under Trump’s name. The cartoonist’s name and the Toronto Star had also been cropped out of the image.

The latest shots were fired after McCain hammered Trump on Monday’s episode of “The View.”

“He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it, I know it, and all of you know it, he will never be a great man,” she said.

“My father was his kryptonite in life and he was kryptonite in death. On a personal level, all of us have love and families and when my father was alive until adulthood we would spend our time fishing, cooking, really celebrating life and I think it’s because he almost died.

“And I just thought ‘your life is spent on weekends not with your family, not with your friends but obsessing.’ Obsessing over great men you could never live up to. That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life.”

McCain closed out the rebuke by adding: “I genuinely feel bad for his family. I can’t imagine having a father that does this on the weekends.”

Trump has repeatedly tweeted about John McCain in recent days, falsely claiming the late senator graduated “last in his class” at Annapolis and slamming his role in the Russia investigation.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the president responded to reports McCain and an associate had shared with the FBI and various media outlets the unverified dossier alleging that Moscow held compromising information on Trump.

“Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is, unfortunately, a very dark stain against John McCain.’ Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel,” Trump wrote.

“He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace [of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act] after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!”

Meghan McCain, bristling at the remark, fired back with her own Twitter post, in which she said that “no one will ever love you the way they loved my father.”

Trump has made of habit of attacking McCain, even after the former Arizona senator’s death in August last year.

