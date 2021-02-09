Trump Jr.: Senate should 'maybe have something better to do' than sit through impeachment trial

House Democrats' efforts to convict former President Donald Trump in this week's Senate impeachment trial are not what the federal government should be focused on, Donald Trump Jr. told "Hannity" Tuesday.

"Aren’t we in the middle of a pandemic?" the president's eldest son asked host Sean Hannity. "I thought that these senators would maybe have something better to do. Maybe they would actually fight for the American people, for a change. Maybe they would actually get to the business of helping us through this pandemic."

Trump Jr. noted that the new administration has so far neglected to provide coronavirus aid to the public while killing jobs through Biden’s executive action on climate and opening the country’s borders without any safety guidelines concerning virus spread.

"The double standards are insane and maybe the United States Senate should be focused on that rather than their nonsense," he said.

Trump Jr. later compared his father's much-criticized rhetoric and the Capitol riot to past utterances by Democratic officials and the riots that affected several U.S. cities last year.

"You sort of highlighted all the hypocrisy that we saw during 10 months of rioting, looting, arson, in-your-face type of politics," he told Hannity. "Candidly, whatever my father said on January 6th was mild in comparison, but if you were to take his speech and compare it to literally any stump speech ever given in the history of politics, you would see absolutely no deviation."

In the future, Trump Jr. added, Republicans have "got to play hardball if they’re [Democrats] playing hardball.

"We’ve turned the other cheek as they’ve slapped us in the face and laughed as they won every major fight along the way."