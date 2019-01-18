Donald Trump Jr. trolls BuzzFeed following Mueller team's report dispute: 'Hahahahaha'

Donald Trump Jr. had a lot to say on Twitter Friday night after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office released a statement disputing a BuzzFeed News report that claimed the president directed Michael Cohen to lie about the timing of discussions over a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow.

Trump Jr.’s flurry of tweets on the topic appeared to start with his response to a post from BuzzFeed News that criticized Trump supporters' position on the controversial report. The reaction: one of simple laughter, as he wrote "haha" over and over again.

The statement from the Special Counsel’s Office was released Friday evening, claiming that “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate.”

TRUMP ATTORNEY DISMISSES REPORT ALLEGING PRESIDENT TOLD COHEN TO LIE TO CONGRESS; DEMS CALL FOR INVESTIGATION

In a story published Thursday, BuzzFeed cited two unnamed federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation on the matter who said Cohen acknowledged to Mueller’s office that he was instructed by Trump in 2017 to lie to Congress about the now-abandoned real estate deal to build a Trump Tower in Russia.

The report said Mueller’s office first learned of the directive from interviews with witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company email, text messages and documents.

The report, which was not confirmed by Fox News, was immediately dismissed by President Trump’s legal team.

MUELLER TEAM DISPUTES BUZZFEED REPORT CLAIMING TRUMP TOLD COHEN TO LIE

Slamming the report as fake news, Donald Trump Jr. went on to tweet about how the media might cover the special counsel’s statement.

“If the media does not spend — minute for minute — the same amount of time on the death of the latest #FakeNews from @BuzzFeed (RIP) that they did speculating about 'IF IT’S TRUE!' then they should quit even pretending to be unbiased,” he tweeted. “What a disgrace. #RIPbuzzfeed”

He also took aim at Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., responding to a previous tweet from the lawmaker, saying “Hey Adam, turns out it was Full of Schiff!”

The earlier tweet from Schiff described the allegation as being “among the most serious to date.” He vowed that “we will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true.”

