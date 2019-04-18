Donald Trump Jr. celebrates Mueller report release and findings: 'TOLD YA!!!'

Donald Trump Jr. echoed his father Thursday after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released.

Attorney General William Barr held a press conference Thursday to discuss the 448-page report before its release. Barr outlined the key findings in the report and said investigators did not find evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. However, he revealed an account of how the president attempted to seize control of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and force out Mueller from leading the inquiry.

After Barr’s remarks -- and before the report was released to the public -- Trump tweeted a “Game of Thrones”-inspired image that read, “No Collusion. No Obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats – Game Over.”

Trump Jr. echoed his father’s thoughts in a number of tweets.

“It’s so much fun hate-watching CNN right now. I don’t normally take joy in other people’s misery, but after the lies and discord they sowed for the past three years about my family and me I’ll make an exception today,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he simply wrote, “TOLD YA!!!”

In the report, Mueller wrote that he believed prosecutors would be unlikely to meet the burden of proof to show that Trump Jr. and other participants in the highly scrutinized June 9 Trump Tower meeting “had general knowledge that their conduct was unlawful.”

Mueller's probe also did not find evidence they knew that foreign contributions to campaigns were illegal or other particulars of federal law.

“The investigation has not developed evidence that the participants in the meeting were familiar with the foreign-contribution ban or the application of federal law to the relevant factual context,” the report read. “The government does not have strong evidence of surreptitious behavior or efforts at concealment at the time of the June 9 meeting."

Trump Jr. helped set up the controversial meeting involving himself, Jared Kushner, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, among others.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.