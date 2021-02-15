Trump Jr. vows father will 'keep pushing that America First agenda' after impeachment acquittal

Following former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment acquittal, his future will be dedicated to preserving his brand of conservatism and supporting the American people, Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News’ "Hannity" on Monday.

"[Trump] is going to keep pushing that America First agenda, fighting for the American worker," said the former president's eldest son. "He’s going to be pushing for candidates who will do that, not the random establishment guys.

"And we’re going to continue doing to conservatism what my father has done, which is bring it from the dead back into real life with people who love this country and who are willing to go to bat for her."

Trump Jr. shared his reaction to the Senate impeachment trial and pointed out that the hypocrisy in politics is only empowered by Republican leaders who refuse to push back.

"Republican leadership will do nothing ... because that’s what they do best. Nothing," he said. "Imagine any prosecutor in America was caught manufacturing evidence against a witness. That would be a jail-able offense."

"[Democrats] are used to being able to get away with it and, more importantly, they’re used to Republicans who don’t have the guts to actually ever push back."

Meanwhile, Democrats go "full crazy" when the tables are turned, Trump Jr. said, which is why the Republican Party has truly become the party of Donald Trump.

"He’s taught conservatives and Republicans that they don’t need to be steamrolled, that they can push back," he said. "They don’t just have to roll over and die because the other side would like them to."

"That’s the difference between Donald Trump and Republican leadership for the last few decades which has done nothing but cede ground to the radical left."