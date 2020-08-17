Donald Trump Jr. insists 'there is nothing moderate about Biden,' media is 'hiding his obvious flaws'

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is not the same politician he was in the Senate, yet the media continues to describe him as a uniting centrist instead of a vessel for progressives and extreme partisans, Donald Trump Jr. argued on "Hannity" Monday.

"You can have a candidate that wants to replace the president of the United States [who] refuses to speak to anyone in the press, [who's] incapable of getting through a press conference," the president's eldest son told host Sean Hannity. "When he speaks to a group of ten people he needs a teleprompter and he still screws that up -- and no one in the press says anything.

"[They say] 'Oh, it's perfectly normal.' When you have clear cognitive decline like this, they run him because the media can try to sell to Middle America that this guy is somehow a moderate."

Trump Jr. insisted that "you are not a moderate if you are [running] with Kamala Harris, who has the most liberal record in the Senate. You are not a moderate if you are on Bernie Sanders' joint unity platform on your website, because It's the Communist Manifesto of the new age ...

"There is nothing moderate about Biden, Sean, because the media is going to give him billions of dollars worth of free coverage hiding his obvious flaws, hiding the graft of his family, hiding the 50 years of bad decisions that he has made in Washington, D.C," he concluded.

The president's son added that those assertions have been backed up by people who worked with Biden himself, such as former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

"A monkey guessing at random could have performed better than Joe Biden in terms of major decisions for America," he said. "I haven't even started talking about how he built up China over that same 50 years."

He went on to warn that Biden and the Democrats will "destroy"anyone in order to get their way.

"You must be woke. The problem is that if you are woke today, by tomorrow you are no longer woke," he said. "They are run by lunatics. The left, the most lunatic of the lunatics, they are the thought leaders of the Democratic Party. Those are the people who are going to be pulling Joe Biden's purse strings.

"He has been a puppet for a long time. But if you don't think that he is, if you think he's the same guy, all you need to do is get on YouTube and watch a video of him 15 years ago. Look at that and look at the guy today and tell me they are the same people."