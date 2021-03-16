Donald Trump hints he will consider running for president again

Former president Donald Trump suggested on "FOX News Primetime" Tuesday that he will consider running again in 2024 if the Republican Party can reclaim their numbers on Capitol Hill.

"Based on every poll, they want me to run again but we’re going to take a look and we’ll see," he said. "First steps first, we have to see what we can do with the House. I think we have a very, very good chance of taking back the House."

The former president said he believes Republicans also have a chance to take back the Senate, as long as "better leadership" is installed.

"And frankly, we’ll make our decision [on 2024] after that," he said.

Trump explained once voters take into consideration that under his presidency the coronavirus vaccine was developed and distributed – while Biden has so far destroyed energy independence and border security – Republicans will have a positive outlook for the future.

"When you add it all up, I think we’ll do very well in two years and I think we’re going to do very well in four years." The Democrats’ election regulation bill, the For the People Act, has raised a red flag with Republican lawmakers, and Trump agreed the act would be "a disaster for our country." He said if the legislation were to pass into law, Republicans would have a "very hard time" being elected into future office.

"It would be very unfair," he said. "The Democrats used COVID in order to do things that they can’t believe they got away with… The state legislatures did not approve these changes. Therefore, they’re not allowed."