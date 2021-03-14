Donald Trump a surprise visitor at Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign event

Former President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a campaign event this weekend for Sarah Sanders in her run for Arkansas governor.

Sanders posted a photo of the visit on social media late Sunday.

"Another great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump!" she wrote on Twitter.

TRUMP SAID MEGHAN MARKLE IS 'NO GOOD' FOLLOWING BOMBSHELL OPRAH INTERVIEW

Sanders served as Trump's White House press secretary until June 2019. She joined the Fox News Channel as a paid, on-air contributor in September 2019. In January, a Fox News Media spokesperson confirmed that her contributor agreement with the network has been terminated.

Trump has supported Sanders in her run for Arkansas governor saying she will "always fight" for the people of the state and "do what is right."

"Sarah is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers," Trump said in a statement. "She loves our Military and Veterans -- and her home state of Arkansas. Sarah will be a GREAT Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

TRUMP MAKES SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT MAR-A-LAGO EVENT, HINTS AT LARA SENATE BID

She was widely encouraged to run by Trump since her White House departure in June 2019.

Sanders, 38, was born on Aug. 13, 1982, in Hope, Ark., the same town where former President Bill Clinton was born in 1946. The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders would create something of an Arkansas political dynasty should she win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders seeks to replace current GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from running for reelection next year.