Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Justice Department
Published

DOJ official resigns after inspector general probe reveals porn viewed on government computer

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
DOJ inspector general says Comey violated policies with memos documenting private conversations with TrumpVideo

DOJ inspector general says Comey violated policies with memos documenting private conversations with Trump

The DOJ inspector general releases a report on former FBI Director James Comey's handling of the Russia probe; Catherine Herridge breaks down the details.

A senior Justice Department official has resigned after an investigation found that the official viewed pornography on a government computer, according to a new report from the department's inspector general.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Thursday released the findings of his investigation, which found that the official viewed “sexually explicit images” on their government computer in violation of the department's policy.

JAMES COMEY VIOLATED FBI POLICIES WITH MEMOS ON TRUMP DISCUSSIONS, IG REPORT SAYS

The official, whose identity was not revealed, was a deputy assistant attorney general. The official visited explicit websites hosting sexually explicit videos, and conducted searches using sexually explicit search engine terms and images, the IG report said.

The report also revealed that the official made false statements under oath to the inspector general during the probe, denying accessing or viewing those websites from a government computer.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a follow-up interview, the official ultimately admitted that they “may have intentionally accessed pornographic websites using government computers.”

The official resigned from their post before the investigation was complete, and the inspector general ultimately declined prosecution of the official, it said.

The report was released just after the inspector general’s office made public its more-than 80-page report on former FBI Director James Comey’s conduct. The inspector general found that Comey violated bureau policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos documenting private conversations with President Trump.

Horowitz referred the results of his Comey investigation to the Justice Department, which has declined prosecution.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.