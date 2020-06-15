DOJ launches online tool for reporting civil rights violations

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it is launching a new tool people can use to report civil rights violations online.

The site, located at civilrights.justice.gov, is meant to make it easier for potential victims to report violations to the appropriate authorities by consolidating more than 30 different reporting pathways.

"The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

The site asks if users have been or know someone who has been discriminated against, then provides a form, stating that after a report is submitted, the Justice Department will review it and determine the next appropriate steps to take. That could include following up for more information, initiating a mediation or investigation, or referring a person elsewhere.

The site also provides contact information for people who need legal services.

The announcement comes as the DOJ continues to investigate the death of George Floyd for possible civil rights violations by the Minneapolis Police Department. Floyd's death, which took place after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, has sparked nationwide calls for greater police accountability.