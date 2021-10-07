Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Documents show backlash to Idaho commission investigating 'indoctrination' in schools: report

Task force appeared to be another facet of challenges to ideas like critical race theory

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Recently released documents show Idaho's lieutenant governor facing a wave of backlash over her task force that was set up to investigate "indoctrination" in schools

The Idaho Statesman reported on the backlash Wednesday after months of journalists requesting Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin release the records of feedback. While some seemed to favor the task force, many reportedly featured complaints that it was a witch hunt or waste of government resources.

"My complaints with (the) Idaho education system is that the schools are underfunded and rely on local levies to supply basic needs," one commenter said.

"Please stop this silly witch hunt and fund our kids’ education – pre-K to college ASAP. We need you to stop wasting time and get your work done!"

IDAHO GOVERNOR REPEALS POLITICAL RIVAL'S CORONAVIRUS EXECUTIVE ORDER

Another wrote: "Janice McGeachin is trying to have a chilling effect on the freedom of speech of educators and other public employees. This is cancel culture, no two ways about it. Demagoguery has no place in Idaho, or America!"

McGeachin's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. She's reportedly in hot water over her refusal to release the records despite a court order. They eventually came out last week after the Idaho Press Club filed a petition asking a judge to detain her until she released the full records.

The task force appeared to represent another facet of the growing movement to challenge ideas like critical race theory (CRT) in the U.S – a hot-button topic that has inspired intense debate. 

Conservatives generally argue that CRT is a divisive concept with roots in anti-American ideas like Marxism. One commenter reportedly argued: "CRT teaches children how to judge someone by their skin color."

Proponents, however, say it helps foster understanding of complex social structures and combats systemic bias against minorities.

