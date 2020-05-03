DNC’s Perez on call for Biden investigation: ‘This is like the Hillary emails’

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez vehemently defended former Vice President Joe Biden against sexual assault allegations, and supported Biden’s call to keep the University of Delaware from releasing his Senate records at the time of the alleged incident.

After the New York Times editorial board called for the DNC to investigate any documents pertaining to accuser Tara Reade – who worked for Biden in 1993 – the DNC called the idea “absurd” and Perez likened the situation to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

“This is like the Hillary emails because there was nothing there,” Perez told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “And the reason is if I’m going -- I worked on the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1995. The ranking member was Joe Biden. I wasn’t working for Joe Biden, I was working for Senator Kennedy. If you want to see my personnel records you don’t go to the Kennedy Institute, that’s not where they go. And so when you ask the University of Delaware to take a look at something, you’re asking them to look for something that doesn’t exist.

Clinton’s use of a private email server in conducting government business was the subject of an FBI probe. Then-FBI Director James Comey announced that while evidence showed that Clinton was “extremely careless,” there was not enough for him to recommend criminal charges.

Perez also said that Biden was subjected to “an exhaustive search” by former President Barack Obama before Biden was selected as Obama’s running mate in 2008.

On the same program, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel explained why President Trump said he was “sticking up” for Biden in the face of the allegations. Trump opted not to weigh in on the allegations themselves, but encouraged Biden to fight back.

“Because due process and the presumption of innocence has no longer been the standard in this country when it comes to Republicans,” McDaniel said. “And now Democrats are suddenly embracing those legal standards that we have made the cornerstone of our country when it comes to Joe Biden, but they threw it out the window when it came to Brett Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh, who had also previously faced a vetting process when he was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006, was the subject of sexual assault allegations in 2018 when he was nominated to the Supreme Court. The FBI investigated and Kavanaugh was brought in for additional questioning by the Senate before he was ultimately confirmed to the Supreme Court.