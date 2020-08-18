DNC speakers: What to know about Michelle Lujan Grisham

A slew of prominent female Democrats will speak Wednesday during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, including New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Grisham first served in the House before being elected the first Hispanic Democratic governor of her state. She served three terms in Congress, from 2013 to 2018, where she once headed the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

In 2019, she took over for termed-out Gov. Susan Martinez, a Republican. Before her congressional run, she served as the New Mexico secretary of health, a cabinet position. While in the House, she advocated for equal pay for women and improving health care for veterans.

She also ran on a campaign to root out New Mexico's entrenched poverty and to improve the state's education system.

She recently came under fire for speaking out against political candidates engaging in door-to-door campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The criticism came after she said she wouldn't use the pandemic to prevent people from protesting.

Her office walked the comments back the next day.

“My North Star is to be unequivocally focused on saving lives and protecting New Mexicans — all ages, all locations, all persuasions,” Grisham said last month.

She was once mentioned as a potential running mate of Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, before California Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen.

Other speakers on Wednesday's lineup include Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the party's 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.