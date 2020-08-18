DNC speakers: What to know about Hillary Clinton

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will speak at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday in support of presumptive nominee Joe Biden.

Clinton is expected to speak between 9 and 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when many heavy-hitters will be speaking at the convention, including former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Wednesday is the third day of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention. Milwaukee had been preparing to host the convention that was expected to draw tens of thousands of people before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The last time Clinton attended the Democratic National Convention, she was nominated as the party's presidential candidate in Philadelphia in 2016. Now she will be encouraging voters to oust the candidate who beat her.

Here are four things Clinton has been up to since losing the 2016 election:

1. Appearing at “An Evening with the Clintons” events

From November 2018 to April 2019, Bill and Hillary Clinton embarked on a speaking tour titled "An Evening with the Clintons." Fox News reported in 2018 that ticket sales were somewhat slow, leading prices to be cut in half for some shows.

2. Becoming chancellor at a Northern Ireland university

Hillary Clinton received the largely ceremonial title of Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland in January.

Clinton is the school's 11th chancellor — the first woman to hold the position — following the death of the previous office holder.

"Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognized leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community," Stephen Prenter, chairman of the school's senate, said in a statement posted on the school's website.

Clinton, who received an honorary degree from the university in October 2018, said it was "a great privilege" to take on the position, which she will hold for a five-year term.

3. Endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden

Both Hillary Clinton and Biden served in the Obama administration, and she endorsed the former vice president, but only after he was the only serious nominee left in the race.

Speaking at The 19th Represents Summit on Thursday, Clinton was asked if she would accept a job in the Biden administration.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can," Clinton responded, "because I think this will be a moment where every American -- I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care -- every American should want to fix our country. ... So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that.”

4. Writing a book with her daughter

The former secretary of state and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, co-authored "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience" and embarked on a book tour in 2019.

While doing press for the book in October, Hillary Clinton said the "gutsiest thing" she has ever done was make the choice to stay in her marriage to Bill Clinton.

