Democrat 2020 candidates 'scare' Donald Trump, have bold, progressive ideas: DNC official

The Democratic field of candidates have President Donald Trump running scared -- or at least that's what the director of communications for the Democratic National Committee believes.

“I think Donald Trump has a lot of thoughts about the Democratic Party because frankly, he’s scared about who he is going to potentially face,” Xochitl Hinojosa told “America’s Newsroom” Friday.

Hinojosa defended the ideas expressed by the Democratic Party’s candidates and accused the president of trying to instill “fear in the communities.”

“It’s okay to come forward with bold progressive ideas and have the voters decide who they want as the Democratic nominee,” Hinojosa told co-host Sandra Smith. “So, we’re going to see this process play out but we’re out there talking about the issues while Donald Trump is out there trying to instill fear in the communities.”

She added: “There will be other issues we bring up during the primary and it’ll be up to other voters to decide whether or not they like those ideas.”

The DNC communications director said Democrats were focused on the issues of healthcare and the economy.

Hinojosa also downplayed presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s, D-N.Y., comments this week calling for the expansion of Social Security payments to potentially include people living in the country illegally.

“If you are in this country now, you must have the right to pay into Social Security, to pay your taxes, to pay into your local school system, and to have a pathway to citizenship. That must happen,” Gillibrand said.

“We know that our immigration system is broken, I think Republicans can agree with us on that. But they believe our solution is a border wall and we believe it’s comprehensive immigration reform,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa also emphasized Democratic support of Israel even as many Democratic candidates declined invitations to attend the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's annual Policy (AIPAC) conference next week.

“I don’t speak for each of those candidates but I will say as a whole, as the Democratic Party we will never waver in our support for Israel,” Hinojosa said.