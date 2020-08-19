DNC messaging is targeting two specific groups where polls show weakness, says head of Fox News Decision Desk

The Democratic National Convention is targeting two specific groups that show weakness in enthusiasm, according to the director of the Fox News Decision Desk, Arnon Mishkin.

The polling expert told Fox News Radio's National Correspondent Jared Halpern and Fox News Radio political analyst Josh Kraushaar those two groups are minorities and young people on Wednesday’s "Fox News Rundown" podcast.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR WEDNESDAY AT THE DNC: HEAVY HITTERS GO TO BAT FOR BIDEN

"It was a bit surprising to me for the first night," Mishkin said, "and then I realized, no, if you look at the polling, there is some evidence of some weakness in enthusiasm amongst minority groups, even though I think Biden is getting the bulk of them."

But, he notes, the question is voter turnout given the coronavirus pandemic and questions surrounding mail-in voting.

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN EVERY DAY ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLAYER

"The second group, which actually is very lukewarm to Biden, and you see it in the polling, is young people," Mishkin said. "And I think they've done a number of different segments where they have clearly in terms of the people they featured, the kind of music they played to basically try to reach those millennials or Gen Z who are voting for the first or the second time."

With those two groups in mind, he said the two themes are that President Trump is "a bad president" who is responsible for "COVID" and "every bad thing that's going on," and the second message is that "Joe Biden is a really nice guy."

On Tuesday night, that message was clear in a video presentation narrated by Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain, the 2008 Republican nominee for president, in which she stopped short of endorsing Joe Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bipartisanship doesn't sell in primaries, but in general elections, there's probably 2 or 3 percent that kind of really likes bipartisanship," Mishkin said of Biden's push to appeal as a moderate while the Trump campaign argues the opposite.

The FOX News Rundown is a news-based daily morning podcast delivering a deep dive into the major and controversial stories of the day.