Tom Cotton calls out Disney for 'appalling' double standard toward China

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called out Disney on Monday for their decision to slap content warnings on episodes of "The Muppet Show" on the Disney+ streaming service after the company's previous work in China's controversial Xinjiang Province.

"The Muppet Show," which first aired in 1976, was released on Disney+ Friday, with "offensive content" warnings ahead of select episodes.

"This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures," the disclaimer reads. "These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together."

On "Fox & Friends," Sen. Cotton called the decision "a total Mickey Mouse move" after the company's controversial choice to film live-action remake "Mulan" in China's Xinjiang Province, where Beijing is accused of human rights abuses against Uighur Muslim people.

"Just last year they thanked an agency of the Chinese Communist Party that is responsible for concentration camps and genocide in Xinjiang Province, China, for helping them film a movie," Cotton said.

"It is outrageous and appalling."

Cotton also referenced comments Disney CEO Bob Iger made in 2019 when he said filming in the state of Georgia would be "very difficult" due to a controversial abortion bill.

"The Georgia legislature wanted to protect unborn children, yet [Disney] is perfectly willing to work with Chinese communists who are responsible for genocide against their own people," Cotton said. "It's really appalling."

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi and Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.