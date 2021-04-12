Devine: Kamala Harris needs to see firsthand that 'open border' policies don't work

Vice President Kamala Harris should visit the southern border immediately to see for herself that "open border" policies do not work, Fox News contributor Miranda Devine said Monday, arguing President Biden is "passing the buck" on the crisis that has unfolded.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SENDS LETTER TO VP HARRIS DEMANDING MIGRANT FACILTY SHUTDOWN

MIRANDA DEVINE: It was incredibly obvious this was going to happen. It was predicted, predictable and they were warned. So I don’t know why now anyone would be surprised about the catastrophe unfolding at the southern border. I didn’t anticipate that children would be being sexually assaulted in these numbers, and it is just horrific that this is an atrocity being done in our name, and the government is just passing the buck between the president and the vice president.

Almost three weeks ago, President Biden appointed Kamala Harris to be his point woman for the border. And she should have been down there straight away to see for herself what is unfolding and to actually realize that open borders do not work. They just hurt the very people that you are pretending you are trying to help.

And this has happened all over the world. You open up the floodgates, smugglers exploit those very people that you are trying to help. They send them into — it’s people-trafficking effectively. They are indentured servants to these criminals.

