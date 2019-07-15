Devin Nunes: 'A lot of risk' for Mueller to testify, 'dirty cops' will reveal themselves

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., raised questions as to why former Special Counsel Robert Mueller would "even come testify" if he is just going to stay with the “four corners of the report.”

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” with anchor Bill Hemmer on Monday, Nunes pointed out: “There’s a lot of risk for Bob Mueller to actually do this.”

Mueller is slated to testify on Wednesday, July 24 before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committees.

He had been previously scheduled to testify on July 17 in a highly-anticipated public appearance. This will be the first since he gave a short statement following the conclusion of his nearly two-year investigation and release of a 448-page report.

DEVIN NUNES: WITHOUT JAIL TIME FOR RUSSIA PROBE 'DIRTY COPS', NO REPUBLICAN WILL TRUST DOJ FOR 'GENERATIONS'

Last week, the Intelligence Committee received five hours of testimony from a member of Mueller’s team, and the panel is negotiating with the Justice Department regarding the appearance of other members of Mueller’s staff.

On “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told host Maria Bartiromo the delay was a political ploy to lay the groundwork for impeachment proceedings.

The three hours of hearings were rescheduled in an agreement that gives lawmakers more time to question Mueller. There will be no closed-door hearing.

Nunes said he certainly has a lot of questions for Mueller.

REP. NUNES ON CHRISTOPHER STEELE'S GRILLING BY DOJ INVESTIGATORS: A LOT OF THE DOSSIER 'WAS JUST MADE UP'

“What we really need to do is figure out, when did he know about collusion -- whether or not it was true," he told "America's Newsroom."

"I say it had to be right when he walked in the door.”

“I think what the American people understand: this investigation was not about collusion even though they say it was. It wasn’t about obstruction of justice because that was regarding the firing of Comey. I believe what it was that they set an obstruction of justice trap that lasted for the better part of two years."

The California Republican continued: “Finally, a new Attorney General came in and said, ‘What do you got here?’ Like, we’ve been going for two years on this. ‘Was there any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians?’ And, there were none.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE 'HEMMER TIME' PODCAST

Nunes told Hemmer he thought that the hardest part for people to believe is that the “only Russians in this whole scandal were connected to the Democratic party.”

Last Friday, President Trump told reporters outside the White House that there is nothing Mueller “can say.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s written a report. It said no collusion, and it said, effectively, no obstruction. They want to go it again and again and again because they want to hurt the president before the election.”

However, Nunes believes it will all come out in the testimony: “The ‘dirty cops’ behind the conspiracy, the FISA application, and manipulated intelligence will talk.”