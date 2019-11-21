Deval Patrick campaign event canceled at Atlanta college; only 2 people reportedly show up

A campaign event for former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who launched a late Democratic presidential bid last week, reportedly was canceled Wednesday evening when only two people showed up.

Patrick was scheduled to speak at Morehouse College in Atlanta, a historically black men's college located not far from the site of Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate. The event was organized by students from the New Deal Democrats.

DEVAL PATRICK ON HIS FELLOW DEMS: 'I LOVE THAT WE ARE THE PARTY OF THE WOKE'

The student organization told ABC News it was given only given 24 hours’ notice about the event and the campaign said Patrick canceled because he was late from another event and had to catch a flight.

The campaign added that Patrick would reschedule his Morehouse visit, Haslett reported.

Patrick filed Nov. 14 to be on the New Hampshire primary ballot in February.

It's not the first time Patrick has had trouble filling a room. New York Times reporter Jennifer Medina tweeted a photo of a nearly empty room at another event on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg have spoken at the historically black college. Bernie Sanders is scheduled there Thursday.