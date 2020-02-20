Details of Roger Stone sentence

Former Trump operative Roger Stone was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone will spend 40 months in prison -- far less than the sentence originally sought by federal prosecutors, but far more than the probation sought by his defense.

Stone was convicted in November on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress on charges that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Here are the details of his sentence:

The judge ordered 40 months in prison on count 1—which was obstruction of an official proceeding—and ordered the sentences for the six other counts to be served concurrently.

Stone remains free pending the outcome of the motion for a new trial, made by his defense over claims of juror bias. The judge delayed the implementation of the sentence until she decides whether to grant the motion.

Stone was fined $20,000 and given restrictions on travel while Jackson determines whether to start a new trial.

