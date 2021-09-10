DeSantis' Florida school mask mandate ban back in effect after appeals court order

One day after a state judge ruled against a ban on school mask policies, a Florida court has reinstated the stay, upholding Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban preventing rules requiring face coverings from being implemented in schools across the state.

The move from Florida's 1st District Court comes shortly after Tallahassee Circuit Court Judge John Cooper ruled to allow masks in schools and removed the automatic stay from the previous order.

BIDEN DECLARES WAR ON DESANTIS AND ABBOTT: 'GET THEM OUT OF THE WAY'

The case, Scott vs. DeSantis, was brought about in an effort to allow schools in the state to implement mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge in certain areas of the nation due to the delta variant.

The governor’s order allowed parents to decide if they want their kids to wear masks to school rather than have local school districts make the decision, prompting a lawsuit brought by a group of parents in favor of school mask mandates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis, firm on his position regarding masks in schools being a parental choice, said this week that he believes "it’s important that they are given the ability to opt out."

School boards in 13 districts in the state have voted to defy the order, choosing to require masks because of the virus resurgence, and they faced possibly having their salaries withheld. The Biden administration had promised federal funds for any district that lost money for requiring masks.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this article.