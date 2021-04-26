DeSantis Cabinet member trolls Michigan’s Whitmer over travel mess by sending tourism pamphlets

One of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Cabinet members trolled Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her recent travel controversy by sending her dozens of tourism pamphlets and telling her to not "be a stranger" in the Sunshine State.

Whitmer has faced an ongoing backlash after it was revealed that she traveled to Florida—despite cautioning Michiganders against traveling out of state —and then lied about it.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis sent Whitmer a letter on Monday regarding her recent travels to his state and provided the governor and her staff with tourism materials from the state's "Visit Florida" marketing board to "help plan" their next trip down.

"As both you and your COO now know from personal experience, Florida is safe for travel," wrote Patronis. "With over 5 million Floridians vaccinated, unlike a lot of other states, Florida has largely returned to normal."

The Florida CFO proclaimed that they "proudly welcomed" the many Michiganders traveling to Florida this year and pointed out that, similarly to the governor, they "likely have loved ones in Florida they haven’t visited in some time."

"I know members of your team are telling you to downplay Florida. Don’t listen to them," Patronis advised. "Now that you and your COO have personally experienced what the Sunshine State has to offer, I encourage you to share your experiences publicly. More importantly, however, don’t be a stranger!"

"See you again soon," Patronis ended the letter.

Whitmer, her chief operating officer, Tricia Foster and Michigan Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel have all come under fire for traveling out of state despite the governor's own warnings as the state’s COVID-19 case count remains high.

Whitmer’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.