Dershowitz offers pro bono services to keep cancel culture from 'becoming American culture'

It’s time for the American people to put an end to cancel culture, Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said.

"Cancel culture is quickly becoming American culture," he told Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures."

Dershowitz said he grew up during the era of McCarthyism and although he "hated communism," he said he still defended the rights of lawyers to defend accused communists. Today, Dershowitz is promising to do the same free of charge.

"If any lawyer is the subject of this kind of McCarthyism, I will represent you pro bono," he said. "I will represent you in front of universities, in front of bar associations. I’m going to dedicate myself to making sure that the new McCarthyism of the hard left doesn’t become American culture."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who also weighed in on the conversation, pressed just how dangerous canceling and blacklisting the opposition can be for the country.

"On the day we had the impeachment vote on the house floor, I told my Democrat colleagues, I said, the cancel culture won’t just stop with Republicans. It will come after all of us in the end," he said. "And that’s why we all have to push back."

"If we don’t push back on this and stop it and stand up, as Mr. Dershowitz said, stand up for the Constitution and the First Amendment, it will only get worse," he went on. "This is the No. 1 issue for the country to address today."