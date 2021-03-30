Derek Chauvin's lawyers 'arguing that George Floyd does not deserve justice': Cori Bush

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said Tuesday that defense lawyers for fired police officer Derek Chauvin are "arguing that George Floyd does not deserve justice" and described the news cycle surrounding the trial as "trauma."

"We all watched George Floyd get murdered, and now for the next several weeks, the entire news cycle will be dominated by Derek Chauvin’s defense lawyers arguing that George Floyd does not deserve justice. That's trauma. It's ok to not be alright. Take space for yourself," Bush wrote on Twitter.

Bush is the first Black Lives Matter activist to serve in Congress and is considered a member of the progressive "Squad" along with Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

On Tuesday, the mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed Chauvin's May 2020 arrest of Floyd told a jury he called 911 after watching the events unfold because he believed he "witnessed a murder."

The trial continued into its second day on Tuesday for Chauvin, a 45-year-old former officer who was seen on video holding his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during the May 25 arrest. He is facing charges of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Bush has advocated for positions that include restricting qualified immunity for officers. She praised Democrats' "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" for addressing the topic earlier in March.

"Although today’s legislation is long overdue, we cannot mistake progress for justice," Bush said in a statement at the time.

"This bill is part of a long tradition of work to dismantle White supremacy and violence in our policing system, not the culmination of it. As we move forward, we must keep in mind that our job in Congress is to protect our constituents and save lives," she added.

"This bill puts in place a number of long sought after measures such as restricting qualified immunity and the transfer of military equipment to local police departments; banning no-knock warrants and chokeholds; and reinvigorating pattern and practice investigations into police misconduct."

The bill has passed the Democrat-controlled House.

