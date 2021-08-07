Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman joining Jan. 6 committee as adviser

Former GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman announced late Friday he will join the House select committee examining the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol as a senior technical adviser.

Riggleman, a former Air Force officer who represented Virginia’s 5th District for a single term before losing to Republican primary challenger Bob Good last year, confirmed he would join the committee in a video posted on Twitter.

"I have to say, doing this might be one of the biggest things I’ve ever done in my life," the 51-year-old Riggleman said. "That includes deploying almost 20 years ago, right after 9/11."

"We can’t worry about the color of the jerseys anymore, or whether we have an ‘R’ or a ‘D’ next to our name," Riggleman added. "It’s time for us to look in a fact-based way at what happened on Jan. 6, [and] to see if we can prevent this from ever happening again in the future.

"I’m happy to be a part of this," Riggleman concluded. "I want to give my word to everybody that I’m going to do this in a way that is professional, that’s transparent, that’s ethical."