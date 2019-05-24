Dems' Trump subpoenas a way to 'inflame their base,' GOP lawmaker says

Democrats' continued subpoenas for documents and witnesses pertaining to the Trump administration are a way to "inflame their base," according to a Republican lawmaker.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., claimed on "Hannity" that Democrats are trying to energize their voting base with their investigations into President Trump.

Guest host Jason Chaffetz asked why Democrats would call witnesses who "can't attend" and would subpoena documents "they know can't be released."

PELOSI URGES TRUMP AIDES, FAMILY TO STAGE AN 'INTERVENTION' FOR THE 'GOOD OF THE COUNTRY'

"They are trying to inflame their base. You served on the [Judiciary] committee with me, so you know how some of the people are who we faced on a regular basis," Biggs claimed.

"They are trying to conduct an impeachment investigation without getting to impeachment," he added. "The Democrats are ready to rock and roll."

Biggs claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is doing everything in her power to "pull back on the horses" and keep her caucus "in check" on impeachment.

"I don't think she can hold them back much longer," he said.

Biggs charged that Pelosi "put gas on the fire" by accusing Trump of a "cover-up."

"Those are the key phrases of the Nixon impeachment and Bill Clinton's impeachment. She has to be so careful."

On Thursday, Pelosi criticized Trump's alleged behavior at a White House meeting on infrastructure that was cut short.

“The president stormed out, pounded the table, walked out the door,” Pelosi told reporters. “Another temper tantrum, again, I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family, the administration, and his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country."