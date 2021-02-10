Dems pull up another graphic video of Capitol attack in Day Two of impeachment trial

House impeachment managers unveiled another graphic clip on Day Two of the Trump impeachment trial to highlight the chaos that broke out Jan. 6 and try to tie it to former President Trump’s words leading up to the riot.

It followed the previous day's video, a highly produced 13-minute film that showcased several dramatic moments in the attack on the Capitol.

On the second day, Democrats went through footage bit by bit, commenting between segments in an attempt to continue to demonstrate to senators the drama of the day and the egregiousness of what Democrats say was Trump's offense, inciting the riot.

In video shown the second day, rioters can be seen chanting "USA!" Some could be heard shouting "We're here to count the f---ing votes," and "Where are they counting the f---ing votes?" as they broke down doors and made their way into the Capitol.

In one segment of never-before-seen security footage Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman can be seen leading Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, away from the violent mob.

Other footage showed the first rioters breaking through windows to enter the Capitol. Those in the front were wearing tactical gear, followed by those in plain clothes.

In the most uncomfortable moments in the videos, rioters were seen berating and beating Capitol police officers as they were trying to stop the mob from entering the Capitol. One officer is heard yelling out in pain as he's fighting off attackers. Another officer died directly from his injuries, while another 140 officers were injured in the siege.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., was in the clip package for the moment when the Senate had to be recessed as an aide tells him "protesters are in the building."