Dems face backlash for not applauding low unemployment, veterans during SOTU

Congressional Democrats received lots of criticism on social media for their refusal to stand or applaud during various parts of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Throughout the night, much attention was drawn to Democrats, who now have control in the House of Representatives, and how they would respond to Trump’s speech. However, it was their lack of response to things many perceive to be bipartisan that turned some heads.

PEGGY NOONAN SAYS OCASIO-CORTEX HAS 'RARE BAD NIGHT,' FRESHMAN REP RESPONDS

Early on in the address, many pointed out how Democrats withheld any celebration when President Trump touted record unemployment for blacks and Hispanics.

Democrats took heat for not joining Republicans in applauding the president’s call to take care U.S. veterans.

OCASIO-CORTEZ HITS TRUMP FOR NOT DOING HIS 'HOMEWORK' FOR SOTU

Many on Twitter pointed out how elected Democrats refused to support President Trump’s crackdown on human traffickers and drug cartels who come in from the southern border.

Democratic women in particular didn’t respond warmly when President Trump called on Congress to pass legislation that would ban late-term abortion.

Some have singled out Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, who sat for a vast majority of the address. Others were inspired to share memes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats did, however, gave an enthusiastic reaction when President Trump mentioned how there are more women in the work force than ever as well as in Congress.