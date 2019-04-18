Dems will try to 'connect the dots' to push back against 'ultimate trump card' in Mueller report: Brody

President Trump's supporters can expect to hear the same liberal talking points of collusion and obstruction following the release of the redacted Mueller report, a political analyst told Fox News.

David Brody, Christian Broadcasting Network chief political correspondent, appeared on "Fox & Friends" and broke down the Democrat narrative of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign Thursday ahead of the report's release.

"Donald Trump has the ultimate trump card, right?" Brody told Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry. "No collusion."

IN MUELLER REPORT'S RELEASE TRUMP LOOKS FOR VINDICATION, BUT NEW FIGHTS LOOM

He added: "I think what we are going to see with Democrats today is... they're going to try to connect the dots and Adam Schiff is going to have some sort of collusion diagram going on."

Democrats, Brody charged, could end up contradicting themselves by questioning what Mueller found -- despite previously praising him.

"Democrats can't have it both ways, here. They wanted a special counsel, they got it. They said Mueller is a fair guy, and now all of a sudden, Mueller doesn't know what he is talking about. That doesn't work."

Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer put out a statement ahead of the Barr news conference saying they want Mueller to testify, which Brody calls the "nook and cranny strategy" to figure out a way to put Mueller in front of Congress.

He then took aim at those in the media critical of Barr's news conference, slated for 9:30 a.m. ET.

"The media complaining about a press conference. Let me get this straight -- Bill Barr is going to have a press conference and you can ask him questions about a process. No, no, no, no. We don't want to do it. We don't want that press conference? What in the world? It's upside down," Brody said.

Nearly two years of fevered speculation surrounding the Russia probe, though, will come to a head in a dramatic television finale-like moment on Thursday morning, when Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are set to hold a press conference to discuss the Mueller report's public release.

It was not immediately clear exactly when on Thursday the DOJ would release the redacted version of the nearly 400-page investigation into Russian election meddling, but the document was expected to be delivered to lawmakers and posted online by noon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barr has said redactions in the report's release are legally mandated.to protect four broad areas of concern: sensitive grand jury-related matters, classified information, ongoing investigations and the privacy or reputation of uncharged "peripheral" people.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Democrat New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, has said he is prepared to issue subpoenas "very quickly" for the full report if it is released with blacked-out sections, likely setting in motion a major legal battle.