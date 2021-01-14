Democrats pressure Pelosi to expel Madison Cawthorn

Democratic leaders from North Carolina’s western most district have called for the expulsion of freshmen GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, for inciting the "insurrection" on the U.S. Capitol last week.

State Democrats from Cawthorn’s 11th District wrote a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Thursday, asking for an investigation into the Republican congressman. They claim there was an ethics violation for "violent language" on his Twitter feed during the unrest last week at the Capitol, The Mountaineer reported.

"Mr. Cawthorn needs to be held accountable for his seditious behavior and for consequences resulting from said behavior," the letter to Pelosi read. "We will not tolerate misinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies from our Representatives."

The letter – signed by the 11th District Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sinclair, along with four other party officials – asked that if the two-thirds vote needed for his expulsion could not be met, that the Speaker censure Cawthorn instead.

Pelosi could not be reached by Fox News for a comment.

But a petition for Change.org has garnered over 27,000 signatures and has demanded Cawthorn's resignation, pointing to a speech he gave in December advising pro-Trump supporters to "lightly threaten" congressman who refused to condemn the Presidential Election as fraudulent.

"Call your congressman and feel free, you can lightly threaten them and say, you know what, if you don’t start supporting election integrity, I’m coming after you, Madison Cawthorn is coming after you, everybody’s coming after you," Cawthorn said, first reported the Charlotte Observer.

Cawthron could not be immediately reached for comment, but he is not the only Republican facing threats of censure, following the Capitol attacks.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., faced calls for censure earlier this week, after he became the first House Republican to openly claim the election was fraudulent.

It is unclear what Pelosi will do following the expulsion and censure demands, but freshmen Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., filed a resolution the day of the attack on Jan. 6, calling for the investigation and potential removal of all House members who incited violence by contesting state election results and purporting debunked claims of election fraud.