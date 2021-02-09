Dems in Trump trial use graphic video of Capitol attack; Trump lawyers' video shows 'lust' for impeachment

Democratic impeachment managers wasted no time reminding senators of the horrors of the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riot in an effort to make a vivid and personal case for conviction against former President Trump on charges he incited the insurrection.

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a constitutional scholar, took just three minutes into his opening arguments in Trump's second impeachment trial to cue up graphic video of the mob attack that instantly took senators back to that fateful day.

Trump's attorney's responded with their own video to make a point that Democrats have an "insatiable lust" for impeachment and that's why they pursued a "snap" process against Trump in his final days.

The video showed clips of prominent Democrats calling for Trump's impeachment dating as far back to 2017 in news interviews and at rallies. Among those featured in the montage are Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

SENATE APPROVES IMPEACHMENT TIMELINE AS TRUMP'S SECOND TRIAL KICKS OFF

The Democratic video mashup of Trump's own words encouraging his supporters to "fight like hell" was followed by graphic images of rioters then breaking down barricades at the Capitol and yelling profanities at officers, such as "f**k D.C. police."

In the most uncomfortable moments of the dramatic recount of the video, rioters were seen berating and beating Capitol police officers as they were trying to stop the mob from entering the Capitol. One officer is heard yelling out in pain as he's fighting off attackers. One officer died directly from his injuries, while another 140 officers were injured in the siege.

The gripping 13-minute video included clips from Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaking on the Senate floor calling out Trump's conspiracy theories on widespread election fraud on Jan. 6 in contrast to the "Stop the Steal" chants of rioters taking hold of the Capitol. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., was in the clip package for the moment when the Senate had to be recessed as an aide tells him "protesters are in the building."

The video showed Trump's delayed reaction to the violence, where he continued to stoke grievances on election fraud and told rioters during the attack to go home, though adding: "We love you. You're very special."

TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

The graphic imagery seemed to have had an effect on the senators who will decide Trump's fate.

The atmosphere in the chamber was incredibly tense while watching the video compilation of the assault on the Capitol. Almost every senator was watching the video, most wearing frowns, according to pool reporters inside the chamber.

Senators in the room were being transported back to that day. The chamber was absolutely silent for about 10 seconds when the video ended. The sound of a pen dropping, a binder clicking and a senator coughing all seemed incredibly loud and jarring in that silence.

WHO ARE THE DEMOCRATIC TRUMP IMPEACHMENT MANAGERS?

Raskin broke the silence with a simple conclusion.

"You ask what a high crime and misdemeanor is under our Constitution. That's a high crime and misdemeanor," Raskin said. "If that's not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing."

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., followed up with his arguments on why it's important and constitutionally correct to hold Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 riot even though he's no longer in office.

He pointed to the 1876 corruption case of William Belknap, President Ulysses Grant's war secretary, who was impeached and tried by the Senate after leaving office.

THESE ATTORNEYS ARE DEFENDING TRUMP IN THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

"Like every one of you, I was evacuated as this violent mob stormed the Capitol's gates," Neguse said. "What you experienced that day, what we experienced that day, what our country experienced that day is the framer's worst nightmare come to life.

"Presidents can't inflame insurrection in their final weeks and then walk away like nothing happened."

WHO IS SENATE PRO TEMPORE PATRICK LEAHY AND WHY IS HE PRESIDING OVER TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL?

Trump's attorneys said the trial is unconstitutional because he's no longer in office and can't face removal.

"President Trump is no longer in office. The object of the Constitution has been achieved. He has been removed by the voters," Bruce Castor, a Trump attorney, said.

David Schoen, another Trump attorney, framed the impeachment trial as an attempt to tear the country apart and to "disenfranchise" Trump's 74 million voters.

He mocked the Democrats' effort to relive the Capitol riot with well-edited video clips "designed by experts to chill and horrify you." He said Democrats are interested in "bloodsport" because they have "hatred" of Trump's base.

"They don't need to show you movies to show you that the riot happened here. We will stipulate that it happened and you know all about it," Schoen said. "This is a process fueled irresponsibly by base hatred."

Schoen continued: "They're willing to sacrifice our national character to advance their hatred and their fear that one day they might not be the party in power."

"We are really here because the majority in the House of Representatives does not want to face Donald Trump as a political rival in the future," Castor said. "That's the real reason we're here."