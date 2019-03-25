Democrats have lost the trust of the American people with collusion lie: Kayleigh McEnany

Democrats will have to answer for the lies they told about President Trump colluding with Russia and obstructing justice, the press secretary for the 2020 Trump campaign said Monday.

“We have been saying all along there’s no collusion and there’s no obstruction and Democrats are lying to you,” press secretary for Trump's 2020 campaign Kayleigh McEnany said on "Outnumbered Overtime."

“Now we have the proof of that from the special counsel and the DOJ and Democrats have a lot to answer,” she said.

WATCH FOX NEWS' LIVE COVERAGE

A letter from Attorney General William Barr released to Congress Sunday said Mueller did not find Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election. Democrats have contended otherwise as Mueller conducted his probe over a 22-month period.

Mueller also reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, according to the letter. Barr said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to establish that Trump obstructed justice by impeding the probe.

“Now they must answer because they lost the trust of the American people,” McEnany said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S FORMER ATTORNEY: MUELLER TOOK TOO LONG, NADLER AND SCHIFF A 'DISGRACE'

McEnany said there is no doubt the Mueller report findings are a boost to the Trump campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We were already confident going into 2020 based on the President’s record of his success economically and otherwise, but this really exposes the Democrats,” she said.