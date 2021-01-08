Democrats march toward another impeachment against Trump for deadly riot at Capitol

House Democrats are drafting new articles of impeachment against President Trump following a deadly riot at the Capitol Wednesday in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California are taking the lead on drafting an article of impeachment for Trump's efforts to incite his supporters to charge the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a major security breach, forcing lawmakers to evacuate to secure locations, Fox News has confirmed.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota, has also been circulating articles of impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed impeachment efforts Friday afternoon in a call with the Democratic caucus. Earlier Friday, Pelosi said she had spoken to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley about protecting the nuclear codes from an "unhinged president."

PELOSI SAYS SHE SPOKE TO GEN. MILLEY ABOUT PROTECTING NUCLEAR CODES FROM TRUMP

Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York had pushed for Trump's immediate removal of office through the 25th Amendment arguing it's too dangerous to keep Trump in power until Jan. 20 when Biden is inaugurated.

But if Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet don't remove Trump, which seems unlikely, Democrats seem to have broad support among the caucus for a second round of impeachment.

Cicilline's impeachment resolution is expected to be introduced into the House on Monday, Fox News confirmed. The language is narrowly focused on events from Wednesday and accuses Trump of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

TRUMP SAYS HE 'WILL NOT BE GOING' TO BIDEN'S INAUGURATION

A few Republicans, including Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, have expressed an openness to Trump's removal from office after his repeated false claims that he won the presidential election in a landslide and urging his supporters to march to the Capitol as Congress was in the middle of certifying Biden's electoral victory.

As a result of the violence, at least five people have died, including a Capitol Police officer.

GOP SEN. BEN SASSE SAYS THERE IS 'BROKENNESS' IN TRUMP'S SOUL, REFUSES TO RULE OUT IMPEACHMENT

If successful, Trump would be the first president doubly impeached.