Democrats in Congress feel betrayed by Adam Schiff, Gaetz says

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that there are Democrats in Congress who feel betrayed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for saying there is actual evidence of collusion between President Trump and Russia.

“There are Democrats in Congress who feel betrayed, because like the rest of the country... they were told that there was actual evidence of collusion, that this was going to happen, and a lot of those very Democrats went out on a limb in the campaign, right, and promised their voters that this evidence would be turned up,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson. He did not elaborate on the betrayal claim.

“Now we know the whole deal was fake. It was a lie. And really, I think a lot of the narrative has been a cover-up for the fact that under the Obama administration, our intelligence community got so politicized at the upper levels that they allowed political opposition research to justify something that should never happen in this country. And, you're right, it should never happen from either side.”

Gaetz said he filed a resolution Wednesday to remove Schiff as the chairman of the intelligence committee in reaction to Attorney General William Barr saying that "spying" on the Trump campaign occurred.

“I have filed legislation today sent to the House that Adam Schiff needs to be removed from the intelligence committee because, how are the rest of us supposed to be able to rely on a man who... lied to the American people when he said that there wasn't spying or when he lied and said there was actual evidence of collusion or clear evidence of collusion?” Gaetz asked.

“If Adam Schiff is able to review covert operations and intelligence and if we have to be able to rely on his representations, our whole system is broken.”

Schiff said earlier Wednesday that Barr “should not casually suggest that those under his purview engaged in ‘spying’ on a political campaign.”