Democrats attack Supreme Court for blocking Biden eviction moratorium

Democrats are lashing out at the Supreme Court for blocking President Biden's eviction moratorium.

"If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue," the ruling said about the moratorium Biden imposed as a means of protecting renters financially affected by the coronavirus, "Congress must specifically authorize it."

DEMOCRATS RENEW PUSH TO PACK SUPREME COURT

Democrats quickly mobilized to delegitimize the court's ruling.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries claimed the "Supreme Court does not have a scintilla of credibility" after the decision.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attacked the Supreme Court as a "group of right-wing extremists" that ruled to "throw families out of their homes during a global pandemic."

"This is an attack on working people across our country and city," de Blasio tweeted Thursday. "New York won’t stand for this vile, unjust decision."

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., claimed that if the Supreme Court "thinks this partisan ruling is going to stop us from fighting to keep people housed, they’re wrong."

Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., used the ruling to push the far-left idea of packing the Supreme Court.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer — the three liberal justices on the Supreme Court — dissented with the conservative majority’s ruling.

This marks the Biden administration’s second judicial defeat in the Supreme Court this week, after the body effectively reinstated former President Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy for asylum seekers awaiting their hearings.

Andrew Mark Miller contributed reporting

