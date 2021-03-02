6 democratic socialist lawmakers issue statement calling for Cuomo impeachment

Six New York state lawmakers who identify as democratic socialists are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

State Sens. Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport, along with Assembly Members Emily Gallagher, Phara Souffrant Forrest, Zohran Mamdani and Marcela Mitaynes said Tuesday that their colleagues should "demand accountability" from Cuomo, in a joint statement obtained by Business Insider.

"The accounts of sexual harassment from the women who have courageously come forward confirm what many in Albany have known for years: that Governor Cuomo uses his power to belittle, bully and harass his employees and colleagues," said the statement, which bore a letterhead with the slogan "Socialists in Office."

"It is time for the legislature to demand accountability," the statement continued. "Impeachment proceedings are the appropriate avenue for us to pursue as legislators to hold the Governor accountable for his many abuses of power and remove him from office."

The officials noted that the "accounts of predatory behavior" follow ongoing tension in Albany from Cuomo's nursing home scandal. The statement said that Cuomo's administration's admission of "withholding critical information, including the thousands of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, from the public and from the federal government" was enough for impeachment before the harassment claims.

The senators and assembly members said they "stand in solidarity" with those who have face harassment, abuse or assault and called for Cuomo to face consequences for his alleged actions.

"As socialists and as elected representatives, we must demonstrate solidarity in this moment and ensure Governor Cuomo cannot simply walk away from these accusations," they said.