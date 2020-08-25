Democratic senator warns democracy 'unnatural,' may not be 'permanent'

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., warned that democracy in the U.S. could be on its last legs, claiming that the very concept is "unnatural" and not likely to work long term.

In a New York Times interview, the Connecticut Democrat said this does not necessarily mean that the current administration would be the end of democracy – although he did not rule it out.

"I have a real belief that democracy is unnatural," Murphy said. "We don’t run anything important in our lives by democratic vote other than our government. Democracy is so unnatural that it’s illogical to think it would be permanent. It will fall apart at some point, and maybe that point isn't now, but maybe it is."

Murphy went on to say that feels that he now has "to hold this together so that it survives to the next administration."

The pessimistic prediction came about during a discussion of life in the Trump administration. Murphy said being a senator "is not a lot of fun right now" because there is "a chief executive who is an administrative nightmare and intent on dividing us[.]"

That division, he said, has chilled the friendships he has with Republican colleagues.

"The friendships and the conversations are more forced now," he said, adding that he does not talk policy with them because he wants "to maintain the relationship." He figures that Trump will be out of office next year, but they will still be there as key allies on the other side of the aisle.

"My colleagues are still going to be around in 2021, when we're hopefully stitching democracy back together," he said, "and I'm going to need some of them to help do it."

Trump and his campaign, meanwhile, have made assertions that American ideals would be destroyed if he loses this November, claiming that the "American way of life" would be in jeopardy if Joe Biden wins.