Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson arrested by Capitol Police during protest

Georgia Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson was arrested by Capitol police Thursday while protesting Senate "inaction" on voting rights legislation and filibuster reform.

"In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in #goodtrouble," Johnson said in a tweet with a video of himself in handcuffs.

The 66-year-old Georgia congressman was surrounded by other protestors detained by Capitol police who chanted, "Whose street? Our street. Whose house? Our house."

TEXAS DEMOCRAT LEAVES DC, RETURNS TO AUSTIN FOR 'GOOD FAITH DIALOGUE' ON VOTING BILL

Johnson gave a speech at the voting rights rally in front of the Supreme Court, where he was joined by other members of the Congressional Black Caucus including Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, Troy Carter of Louisiana, Jackson Lee of Texas, and Al Green of Texas.

The group of protestors then marched over to the Senate office building to protest in front of the entrance while chanting, "This is what democracy looks like."

Capitol Police told Fox News they arrested 10 individuals for "unlawfully demonstrating outside of the Hart Senate Office Building."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear if any other lawmakers were arrested alongside Johnson. All individuals were charged with "Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding."

Fox News could not immediately reach Johnson’s office for comment.





