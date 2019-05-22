Mueller must testify in Congress before any Trump impeachment process begins: Democratic Rep. Garamendi

A House Democrat said Wednesday that he wants to hear testimony from Special Counsel Robert Mueller before any impeachment process begins against President Trump.

Rep. John Garamendi, of California, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, was asked on "America's Newsroom" whether he agrees with the growing calls from his colleagues to begin impeachment proceedings immediately.

"No, not right now," he answered, saying Mueller and others must first testify publicly on their findings.

"Keep in mind that there were 10 instances that Mueller laid out of potential obstruction of justice," Garamendi said.

The California Democrat said there was "very serious Russian involvement" in the 2016 election and though there was no collusion found by the Trump campaign, the American people deserve to hear the full picture.

"WIll that eventually lead to an impeachment process? Possibly, maybe not, but the American people need to understand the fullness of the Mueller report," he explained.

At the White House Wednesday, President Trump demanded Democrats end what he called their "phony investigations," as he delivered a fiery statement from the Rose Garden after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was cut short.

The president had met for mere minutes with the two Democratic leaders in a session scheduled to discuss a possible bipartisan infrastructure package. But moments before that sit-down, Pelosi had accused Trump of having "engaged in a cover-up" regarding the Russia probe.

Trump suggested the comments, and the numerous investigations into him, have prevented them from negotiating.

“You can't do it under these circumstances,” Trump said. “Get these phony investigations over with.”

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.