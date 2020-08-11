Democratic lawmaker blasts Pelosi's House recess as 'absurd'

Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, called the House's planned monthlong recess "absurd" and urged Congress to continue working on coronavirus relief legislation.

Khanna, a progressive, said he's remained in Washington advocating for a deal between Congress and the White House.

"I think Congress should be in session," Khanna said Tuesday during a Facebook town hall with his constituents. "I think it's absurd for Congress to be going on a break during a pandemic and a national crisis."

The last time the House took votes was Friday, July 31. No votes are expected in the House until the week of Sept. 14 unless both parties can reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had been in talks with the White House in recent weeks over a stimulus deal, but they are still not close on finding common ground. Democrats had wanted at least $3 trillion in aid, while the GOP pitched a $1 trillion plan.

Typically, the House and Senate go on recess during the month of August. But with the pandemic raging, a devastating economic crisis and racial unrest simmering, Khanna said he's concerned that Congress is on the sidelines.

"I don't think this is a smart move to recess and I agree with you," Khanna said in response to a constituent's question. "I share your frustration."

