Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to serve as co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will serve as co-chair for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next month.

Biden’s transition team announced Whitmer’s name on Monday alongside House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of South Carolina and Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

"This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris Administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery, and unite all Americans," Whitmer said in a statement. "While we are going to focus on keeping people safe this year, we will make sure Americans have the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment for our country."

Whitmer made national headlines this year over her administration’s aggressive approach in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Her restrictions divided many Michiganders and even provoked a kidnapping plot that Whitmer blamed on President Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

PRESIDENT OF SOROS' OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS RESIGNS, CLEARING WAY FOR POTENTIAL BIDEN CABINET POSITION

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in mid-October, the Democratic governor said that “if you’re tired of lockdowns or you’re tired of wearing masks or you wish you were in church this morning or watching college football… it is time for change in this country. And that’s why we’ve got to elect Joe Biden.”

Last month, Republican state lawmakers introduced a resolution for impeachment following the state’s plan to enforce new coronavirus-related restrictions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GOP Rep. Beau LaFave, along with Reps. Matt Maddock and Daire Rendon, in introducing the resolution, claimed the governor was guilty of “corrupt conduct in office and crimes and misdemeanors” after she and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a three-week order limiting indoor social gatherings starting Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.