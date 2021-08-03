4 Northeast Dem governors call on Cuomo to resign in sex-harassment scandal

Four Northeast Democratic governors are calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following a report from the state attorney general’s office that he sexually harassed multiple women and retaliated against a former employee who complained.

"We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office," read the statement.

It was signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee – all Democrats.

Their names add to the growing list of people – including President Biden – calling for Cuomo’s resignation after the release of the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

NATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR WOMEN DEMANDS CUOMO RESIGNATION FOLLOWING SEXUAL HARASSMENT PROBE

The nearly five-month, non-criminal investigation, overseen by James and led by two outside lawyers, concluded that 11 women within and outside state government were telling the truth when they said Cuomo had touched them inappropriately, commented on their appearance or made suggestive comments about their sex lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo, meanwhile, has remained defiant, saying in a taped response to the findings that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed" and that he "never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual comments."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.