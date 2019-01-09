Democratic chairman begins prep work for legislation to enact 'single payer' healthcare

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., has asked the Congressional Budget Office to analyze the effects of shifting all healthcare costs onto the federal government, a first step toward the "Medicare for all" legislation sought by progressives.

"Members of Congress developing proposals seeking to establish a single-payer system will face many important decisions that could have major implications for federal spending, national healthcare spending, and access to care," Yarmuth said in a letter to Keith Hall, the director of the CBO.

Yarmuth didn't ask for an analysis of a specific bill, but asked the nonpartisan scorekeeping agency various questions lawmakers should consider as they seek to overhaul the healthcare system.

Yarmuth said in a statement that his request for the score is aimed to inform House hearings on "single payer," proposals. Such hearings would be the first step in the process toward passing legislation enacting single payer systems, a top goal pursued by progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

