Democratic rep plans new Trump impeachment bid after inflammatory tweets

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is set to launch a fresh bid to impeach President Trump in the wake of inflammatory comments over the weekend.

Green, who failed in a bid to force an impeachment vote in 2017, said he will go back to the well after the president called on Democratic congresswomen to "go back" to where they came from, fix their systems and "come back and show us how it's done" -- even though all but one of his apparent intended targets were born in America.

"I will again, this month, bring impeachment to a vote on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for bigotry in policy, harmful to our society. #RacistPresident #ImpeachNow," the Texas Democrat tweeted.

He attempted to justify his push for another impeachment resolution drive by saying Trump has "demonstrated clearly that he is unfit to hold the office. He has demonstrated that he has little respect for members of the opposite sex."

TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON 'GO BACK' TWEETS AMID OUTRAGE, CALLS ON 'RADICAL' REPS TO APOLOGIZE

Earlier this year, Green said he believes the president will be re-elected if he is not impeached before 2020.

"I'm concerned that if we don't impeach the president, he will get re-elected," he said at the time.

"If we don't impeach him, he will say that he has been vindicated, he will say the Democrats had an overwhelming majority in the House and they didn't take up impeachment. he will say that we had a constitutional duty to do it if it was there and we didn't. He will say that he has been vindicated."

Meanwhile, Trump doubled down on his controversial comments on Monday, calling on the Democratic lawmakers targeted in his tweets to "apologize" while also chastising the party for defending them.

HILLARY CLINTON ATTACKS TRUMP OVER TWEET AIMED AT PROGRESSIVE CONGRESSWOMEN

"When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said," Trump tweeted Monday. "So many people are angry at them & their horrible and disgusting actions."

He continued: "If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S."

Infighting between the Democratic establishment led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and young progressives led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., effectively paused Sunday when they united to condemn the president's Twitter broadside as racist. The offending tweets had said "Democrat Congresswomen" should go back and fix the "corrupt" and "crime infested places" they came from and then "come back and show us how it's done."

Those women, Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., had recently been at odds with Pelosi, with Ocasio-Cortez accusing the speaker of targeting young women of color in Congress with dismissive comments she made in a New York Times interview.

FLASHBACK: REP. AL GREEN FEARS TRUMP 'WILL GET RE-ELECTED' IF HE'S NOT IMPEACHED

But Pelosi came to their defense after Trump's tweets.

"When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again," she tweeted Sunday. "Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power."

AOC ACCUSES CONGRESS OF USING WOMEN, MINORITIES AS 'BARGAINING CHIPS' WHO HAVE BEEN 'AUCTIONED OFF' FOR DECADES

Ocasio-Cortez also wrote Monday: "It’s important to note that the President’s words yday, telling four American Congresswomen of color 'go back to your own country,' is hallmark language of white supremacists. Trump feels comfortable leading the GOP into outright racism, and that should concern all Americans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of the four freshmen, only Omar was born outside the United States.