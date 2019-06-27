Illegal immigrants should get health care, say Dems in Night 2 debate

Illegal immigrants would be eligible for coverage under their respective health care plans, the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls taking part in Thursday's second round of debates in Miami agreed.

Moderator and NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie asked the 10 candidates if their health plans would provide coverage for the estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. illegally.

All raised their hands.

CONGRESSIONAL HISPANIC CAUCUS BLASTS BORDER FUNDING BILL AS 'BETRAYAL' OF AMERICAN VALUES

“It’s the humane thing to do,” former Vice President Joe Biden said.

“This is not about a handout. This is about an insurance program,” Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., said.

President Trump seized on the moment in his first tweet of the night, commenting from Japan where he will attend the G-20 summit.

"All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare," the president wrote, just minutes after the exchange on the debate stage. "How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!"

Blue states like California have embraced providing health care coverage for undocumented immigrants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Under an agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats in the state Legislature, low-income adults age 19-25 living in California illegally would be eligible for the state's Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal. The deal emerged as part of a broader $214 billion budget that Newsom signed into law Thursday.

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.