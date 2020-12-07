Democrat Joe Manchin opposed Biden surgeon general pick under Obama

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., opposed Dr. Vivek Murthy’s previous nomination for a Cabinet role, as President-elect Joe Biden tapped him to serve in his administration on Monday.

Murthy was nominated and confirmed for the role of surgeon general during the Obama administration, but in December 2014, Manchin issued a press release detailing his reasons why he did not think Murthy was the best fit for the role at the time.

“After meeting with Dr. Murthy, I don’t question his medical qualifications; I just question whether the public will believe that he can separate his political beliefs from his public health views,” Manchin wrote. “I am wary that his past comments and political involvement will have an impact on his leadership capabilities and effectiveness.”

Manchin’s office did not return Fox News’ request for comment on Monday as to whether his views on Murthy had changed.

In order to be confirmed, Murthy must secure approval in the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a slim majority – with two critical runoff races pending next month for both of Georgia’s seats in the chamber.

BIDEN'S HHS FRONTRUNNERS SAY GUN CONTROL IS A HEALTH ISSUE

Despite Manchin’s opposition – Murthy was narrowly confirmed, 51 to 43, and served as surgeon general from 2014 through 2017. Some of his views on gun control sparked opposition among Republicans and the National Rifle Association.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., also voted against him six years ago.

Murthy has long accused politicians of treating gun control as a political issue, particularly after the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

"Guns are a health care issue," Murthy said, in a resurfaced tweet, which put him at odds with Republicans and NRA officials when he was tapped for the post of surgeon general under former President Barack Obama in 2014.

While working for Obama, Murthy helped the country through the Ebola virus outbreak – an experience that could be helpful as the country battles surging COVID-19 cases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.