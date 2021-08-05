Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue removes Cuomo donation page

The Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue removed a page used by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s fundraising operation two days after a damning report from the state’s attorney general accused him of sexual misconduct with multiple women.

The donation pages were no longer available Thursday afternoon, Fox News has confirmed, and individuals who attempt to make donations to Cuomo are instead greeted with an error message.

"You have attempted to make a contribution to a fundraising page that has no active recipients," the message reads. "Either the page's owner has removed all committees or organizations from the page, or we have concluded processing contributions for these committees or organizations."

ActBlue is a non-profit fundraising organization that has raised billions for Democratic candidates and groups since 2004

The attorney general's probe, which included interviews with 179 people, found that Cuomo harassed current and former staff members from 2013 to 2020.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said in a statement.

The investigation’s report is based on allegations from 11 different complainants, nine of whom have worked for Cuomo, either in the past or currently.

The attorney general’s findings prompted prominent Democrats, including President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to call for Cuomo’s resignation.

Additionally, New York lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have said that impeachment proceedings will take place if the governor does not step down.

Cuomo has remained defiant amid the report’s findings, maintaining he did nothing wrong and suggesting that the investigation is politically motivated .

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in a video released after the report was made public. "I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been."

Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.